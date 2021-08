Marie-Mai, Klô Pelgag and Alaclair Ensemble will also play the music festival, which is mounting free outdoor shows Sept. 9–12.

The 2021 edition of les Francos de Montréal (fka les FrancoFolies) is happening in the Quartier des Spectacles, with four nights of free outdoor shows going down from Sept. 9–12. The lineup for the 32nd annual music festival features over 20 artists, including Coeur de Pirate, P’tit Belliveau, Sarahmée, Marie-Mai, Klô Pelgag, Alaclair Ensemble, Laurence-Anne, Koriass & Fouki, Clay and Friends, Laurence Nerbonne and Bleu Jeans Bleu.

See the Francos 2021 lineup and schedule here:

Acts will perform on two large stages, the Place des Festivals (Bell stage) and the Parterre symphonique (Loto-Québec stage). Fin de soirée shows will be happening at l’Astral (305 Ste-Catherine W.), featuring sets by Lary Kidd (and friends), Tizzo and White B with Connaisseur Ticaso.

Note that all Francos shows this year will require a ticket reservation in advance (despite the fact that entry is free), and as per public health regulations, you will need your VaxiCode app.

Marie-Mai, Klô Pelgag and Alaclair Ensemble will also play the music festival, which is mounting free outdoor shows Sept. 9–12.

