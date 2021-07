Six new celebrity participants in the JFL Awards have been revealed today, with more to come Wednesday morning.

The key event of this year’s hybrid edition of Montreal’s mega comedy festival is the Just for Laughs Awards, a gala that will be livestreamed for free this Wednesday, July 28 at 7 p.m. Aside from the all-stars who’ll appear to receive 2021 Just for Laughs Awards, a number of celebrity presenters will also be on hand, and some big names were announced for those roles today: Will Ferrell, Jon Hamm, Awkwafina, Jamie Dornan, Wendi McLendon-Covey and Matt Rogers.

In a press release, the festival has also teased that more celebrity presenters will be announced on the morning of the awards show.

For the complete Just for Laughs 2021 schedule, please visit the festival’s website.

