The hybrid edition of the festival will feature stand-up sets from Montreal, L.A. and NYC.

Dave Chappelle, Kevin Hart, Kristen Wiig and Jason Sudeikis are among the big names to appear as part of the 2021 hybrid edition of the Just for Laughs festival, which runs from July 26–31. This year’s festival will combine online and in-person shows live from Montreal, New York City and Los Angeles. All the performances including the Just for Laughs Awards Show, will be made available to stream online, for free.

Just for Laughs 2021 will incorporate some crowd favourites such as The Nasty Show, The Alternative Show, Comedy Night in Canada, as well as special shows programmed by Kevin Hart’s Laugh Out Loud (LOL!).

The Nasty Show, to be performed in NYC and streamed online on July 28, will be hosted by Big Jay Oakerson, and feature Donnell Rawlings, Rosebud Baker, Robert Kelly, Yamaneika Saunders and Paris Sashay.

Just for Laughs Live in Montreal will be hosted by Jon Dore and feature Jen Grant, Nigel Grinstead, Cassie Cao, Marito Lopez and Rodney Ramsey. The show will be performed in front of a live audience at a venue TBA, and aired online on July 30.

Just for Laughs Live in L.A. will be hosted by Canadian comic Sabrina Jalees, with an all-star lineup including Maz Jobrani, Gina Yashere, Alonzo Bodden, Jeremy Hotz, Liza Treyger and Rachel Feinstein. It will stream on July 29.

Daily Show correspondent Dulcé Sloan will host Just for Laughs Live in NYC, with a lineup of JFL alums including Todd Barry, Michael Kosta and Marina Franklin. This one will stream on July 28.

