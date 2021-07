Adam Driver becomes a centaur in the new Burberry Hero fragrance campaign

Fresh off of wrapping filming on Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci (and following the Cannes premiere of his other new film Annette), Adam Driver is the star of the new Burberry Hero fragrance campaign. Stills from the campaign shoot have been circulating today on social media as well as the video below, featuring the song “Two Weeks” by FKA twigs.

The ad features Driver running into the sea alongside a horse that he magically melds with in the water before emerging as a centaur.

Adam Driver for Burberry Hero, featuring “Two Weeks” by FKA twigs. pic.twitter.com/j938KYEtMF — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) July 27, 2021 Adam Driver becomes a centaur in the new Burberry Hero fragrance campaign

Take a look at some other shots from the campaign below.

For more on Burberry Hero, please visit the brand’s website.

For more on Montreal style, please visit the Style section.