A first look at House of Gucci starring Adam Driver and Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga has shared a photo of herself with Adam Driver, taken from the set of House of Gucci, their new film directed by Ridley Scott. The film is currently being shot in and around Rome, and is based on the novel The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour and Greed by Sara Gay Forden.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) A first look at House of Gucci starring Adam Driver and Lady Gaga

The film’s star-studded cast also includes Al Pacino, Jared Leto, Jack Huston, Reeve Carney and Jeremy Irons. Adam Driver plays Maurizio Gucci, the former head of the Gucci fashion brand, while Lady Gaga stars as his ex-wife Patrizia Reggiani, who was convicted of orchestrating the assassination of Gucci. Based on the set photos we’ve seen thus far, the film looks incredibly stylized, with scenic settings that are somewhat similar to a James Bond film.

The release date for House of Gucci is set for November 24, 2021.

For more film coverage, please visit our Film section.