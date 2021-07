Unvaccinated Canadians will be able to travel to Europe this summer

The European Union has agreed to add Canada to the to the list of countries whose citizens (even those unvaccinated from COVID-19) can travel.

The EU has added countries to their green list if they’ve recorded less than 75 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days. Canada has recorded 41 cases.

Travellers still have to respect the quarantine and testing measures upon returning home to their respective countries. In Canada, hotel quarantine is no longer required for fully vaccinated Canadians as of July 5.

