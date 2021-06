Federal Health Minister Patty Hadju has announced that as of July 5, fully vaccinated Canadians will no longer be required to stay in a quarantine hotel for three days upon their return to Canada, or to quarantine at home for 14 days. Pre- and on-arrival testing is still mandatory, and travellers will need to upload their vaccination details to the ArriveCAN app to prove that they have received two doses of vaccines that are approved in Canada at least 14 days prior to enteringthe country. These new rules apply to Canadian citizens and permanent residents.

“Beginning on July 5, fully vaccinated travellers who are permitted to enter Canada will no longer be subject to the federal requirement to quarantine. Fully vaccinated travellers will not be required to take a COVID-19 test on day 8 or stay in a governmental-authorized hotel. “Fully vaccinated travellers will still need to meet a series of requirements including pre- and on-arrival testing. We are continuing these testing requirements to allow public health experts to continue to monitor positivity rates at the border and monitor for variants of concern. Having this information will allow public health experts to recommend further adjustments to border measures quickly if needed.” —Patty Hadju

There is, however, no change to current rules around travel and quarantine for those who have only received one vaccine dose or who are not vaccinated at all. That applies to children under the age of 12, who will still have to quarantine (at home) for 14 days after their return to Canada, even if they receive negative COVID-19 test results.

To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment, please visit the ClicSanté website. For more on COVID-19 in Quebec, please visit the Santé Québec website.

