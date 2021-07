Well, that was a night. The Quartier des Spectacles was packed for the Game 4 viewing party, more so than for Game 3 last week, and with more hockey fans in attendance the atmosphere was far more festive. Along with the broadcast of the game on a big screen, there were projections of Habs players on the side of the building, by Normal Studio.

Stanley Cup Finals Game 4 at the Quartier des Spectacles in Montreal. Photos by Cindy Lopez

Photos of Habs fans watching Game 4 at Quartier des Spectacles

I ended up back at the Bell Centre waiting for whoever was going to score next. Thousands of fans were gathered outside as usual, but the space has become more restrictive, with a fence and more police on site. A fireworks show was quickly shut down, and the celebration after the overtime goal also ended quickly, courtesy of tear gas.

Photos of Habs fans watching Game 4 outside the Bell Centre

The Montreal Canadiens win Game 4 against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Stanley Cup Finals

Game 5 is scheduled for Wednesday, July 7, 8 p.m. (in Tampa Bay). Fans in Montreal can watch it in the Quartier des Spectacles or the Parc Olympique, as well as outside the Bell Centre.

Go Habs Go!

