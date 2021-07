The Government of Quebec has outlined new measures of their COVID-19 deconfinement plan. The updated regulations are set to go be implemented as of Aug 1. In a tweet this afternoon, Quebec Premier François Legault highlighted some of the plan’s most crucial details.

Capacity will be increasing for concert and festival venues. Seated events can now hold 250 people indoors and 500 people outdoors. For arenas and festival grounds, capacity has increased to 7,500 indoors and 15,000 outdoors. These new relaxations will be advantageous for events such as the forthcoming Osheaga Festival in October, as well as the Montreal Canadiens’ 2021–22 season. The first show that Evenko currently has planned with an international act is Dinosaur Jr. The band is set to perform at the Théâtre Corona Virgin Mobile on Sept. 7.

Last but not least, bars will now be allowed to remain open until 2 a.m., with last call at 1 a.m. Last call was previously midnight, which was due to the Canadiens’ success in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

À partir du 1er août, d’autres assouplissements entreront en vigueur pour les salles de spectacles, les festivals ainsi que pour les heures de service d’alcool des bars et microbrasseries.



À partir du 1er août, d'autres assouplissements entreront en vigueur pour les salles de spectacles, les festivals ainsi que pour les heures de service d'alcool des bars et microbrasseries.

Pour plus de détails 👉 https://t.co/FpP9FF3EE4 pic.twitter.com/yW3xFUP4Eu — François Legault (@francoislegault) July 26, 2021

