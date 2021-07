Marc Bergevin and the Habs selected Mailloux 31st overall despite the player asking NHL teams not to draft him due to a sex-related criminal charge.

Montreal Canadiens General Manager Marc Bergevin spoke with the media late Friday night following the Habs’ draft pick of Logan Mailloux 31st overall.

According to the Athletic, last November in Sweden Mailloux took a photo of a woman performing a sex act without her consent, and circulated it among his teammates. Mailloux has faced criminal charges for the offence, and four days ago, in a statement on social media, renounced himself from the 2021 NHL Draft, asking “that no one select me this upcoming weekend.”

During Friday night’s press conference, Marc Bergevin defended the decision to draft the 17-year-old, stating that Logan Mailloux “has been remorseful about the incident,” and “that he has a lot of work to do,” but that the team plans to work with him through his development.

Marc Bergevin répond en direct aux questions des médias.



Marc Bergevin is live taking questions from reporters.#GoHabsGo https://t.co/R7bPZDfEO7 — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) July 24, 2021

The Habs also released the following statement via social media.

“By drafting prospect Logan Mailloux with the 31st overall pick, the Montreal Canadiens organization not only selected a promising hockey player, but also a young man who recently admitted to making a serious mistake. The Canadiens are aware of the situation and by no means minimize the severity of Logan’s actions. Logan understands the impact of his actions. His recent public statement is a genuine acknowledgement of his poor behaviour and the first step on his personal journey. “We are making a commitment to accompany Logan on his journey by providing him with the tools to mature and the necessary support to guide him in his development. We are also committed to raising awareness among our players about the repercussions of their actions on the lives of others.”

Canadiens statement on selecting Logan Mailloux.https://t.co/g04PZd2sF8 — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) July 24, 2021

For more Montreal sports coverage, please visit the Sports section.