Quebec bars can now stay open till 2 a.m., serve alcohol until midnight

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé has announced that as of tonight, bars in yellow zones (like Montreal) and green zones can now stay open as late as 2 a.m., and serve alcohol until midnight. Restaurants can also serve alcohol until midnight.

As per previous health and safety protocols, the cutoff time for serving alcohol was 11 p.m., but with round 3 of the Stanley Cup playoffs beginning tonight at 9 p.m. (the Habs are playing in Las Vegas, in a different time zone), the decision was made to avoid private indoor gatherings, which are still restricted.

Dès ce soir, les bars situés dans les régions 🟢 et 🟡 pourront servir de l’alcool jusqu’à minuit et fermer à 2h AM. Les restaurants serviront de l’alcool jusqu’à minuit.



Le grand principe demeure d’éviter de se retrouver à l'intérieur des domiciles privés.



— Christian Dubé (@cdube_sante) June 14, 2021

