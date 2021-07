Montreal music festival fans will be getting a taste of Osheaga in 2021 after all. In what Evenko is calling the Osheaga Get Together, Charlotte Cardin, Jessie Reyez and Half Moon Run will headline the three-day festival at Parc Jean-Drapeau on Oct. 1, 2 and 3, respectively. The grounds of Île Ste-Hélène will feature a two-stage set-up that will be familiar to festival aficionados. More acts will be announced soon, and as with the headliners, the lineup will be made up of local and Canadian acts.

“We are keenly aware of how important live music is to our fans and our city, and how much everyone misses it. We are thrilled about this announcement, because we promised fans that we would do everything in our power to get them to Parc Jean-Drapeau to be united by live music again as soon as possible, and we are going to make that happen!” Nick Farkas, Evenko senior VP, booking, concerts & events / Osheaga co-founder

Osheaga Get Together, with headliners Charlotte Cardin, Jessie Reyez and Half Moon Run

Capacity for Osheaga Get Together will be more limited than usual and the festival will of course abide by evolving Quebec public health measures.

The full-scale Osheaga summer festival, which was cancelled in 2020 and 2021, is scheduled to return to Parc Jean-Drapeau from July 29–31, 2022. A summer concert series (with fashion and art events) called Osheaga Through the Ages will take place around Montreal from Aug. 6–21.

Osheaga Get Together single-day tickets (starting at $85, $135 Gold Pass) and three-day passes ($245, $390 Gold Pass) go on sale at noon on Friday, July 23.

For more details about all festival events and to buy Get Together tickets, please visit the festival’s website.

