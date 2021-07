Osheaga Through the Ages will feature live shows from Rymz, Kallitechnis and other local acts.

Montreal festival Osheaga has announced a string of exciting concerts and events to bring some life into the summer of 2021. Osheaga Through the Ages will take place from Aug. 6 to 21. The event series will include live shows, a photo exhibition of memories from past editions of the festival and even a fashion show.

In a perfect world, the city of Montreal would all be gathered at Parc Jean-Drapeau from July 30 to Aug. 1 for the 15th anniversary edition of Osheaga. Unfortunately, too much uncertainty surrounding the pandemic forced the music festival to postpone until 2022.

Six concerts headlined by local talent have been announced across venues within the Quartier des Spectacles throughout the month of August. Rymz, Foreign Diplomats, Kallitechnis and Elephant Stone are among the acts who will play next month. The shows will take place at both l’Astral and MTELUS, with limited capacity and distancing measures in place.

Music on Paper is curated by Pat Hamou. The exhibition goes down at Galerie de la Maison du Festival throughout the entirety of Osheaga Through the Ages. The photo series features stunning shots from festival photographers such as Susan Moss, Patrick Beaudry and Tim Snow. It will also feature silkscreen posters, including various festival lineups. Music on Paper is free of charge.

To close out Osheaga Through the Ages, a fashion show will be presented at the Quartier des Spectacles in collaboration with the FASHION+DESIGN Festival. The show is set to feature over 50 performers and is themed around throwback music festival fashion.

Tickets for the concert series are on sale via Evenko. To learn more about “Osheaga Through the Ages,” please visit the festival’s website.

