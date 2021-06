Today Air Canada launched direct flights from Montreal to Cairo, Egypt. The nonstop service clocks in at around 10 hours and 25 minutes. The airline hopes that these flights will serve tourists as well as Egyptian communities in Montreal and across North America.

Flights to and from Cairo, on 255-seat Boeing 787-8 Dreamliners, depart three times per week. The flights to Cairo leave on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays and return to Montreal on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. There are three cabin types available: Economy, Premium Economy and Air Canada Signature Class.

Flight Departure Time Arrival Time Days of Operation AC74 Montreal 17:50 Cairo 10:15 (+1 day) Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday AC75 Cairo 12:00 Montreal 17:00 Wednesday, Friday, Sunday Air Canada has launched its first ever direct flight from Montreal to Cairo, Egypt

Mark Galardo, Senior Vice President, Network Planning and Revenue Management at Air Canada, had plenty to say about the new route:

“Air Canada is pleased to offer its first scheduled flights to Egypt. We are strategically rebuilding our international network by adding new routes that support leisure and visiting friends and family travel…This new route shows our commitment to rebuild our international network and our Montreal hub, which have been dramatically affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

With many eager to explore the world and visit family post-pandemic, Air Canada announced flights between Montreal and Honolulu earlier this spring.

To learn more about the Montreal to Cairo flights, please visit the Air Canada website.

