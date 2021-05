Air Canada has just announced the first ever direct flight from Montreal to Honolulu, Hawaii. As of Dec. 12, Montrealers can take the 11-hour and 22-minute direct flights at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesdays and Sundays, arriving to Honolulu at 7:54 p.m. local time.

“We are seeing strong demand in the sun markets this winter with people in Canada and around the world looking ahead to holiday travel. As we finalize our schedule to position Air Canada’s leadership in leisure travel this winter, we have added new non-stop flights to Hawaii from Montreal and Toronto in addition to our flights from Calgary and Vancouver, making it more convenient than ever for Canadians across the country to experience the Hawaiian Islands. “We know people will be excited to travel this winter, and we look forward to welcoming our customers onboard.”

—Mark Galardo, Senior Vice President, Network Planning and Revenue Management at Air Canada

Air Canada has announced that the new Hawaii flights, aboard the Boeing 787 Dreamliner, will provide a choice of three cabins of service, including the airline’s “premium travel experiences and Air Canada Signature Class featuring lie-flat Executive Pods.” Seats are already available now to book for next winter. Rates start at $963.15, round trip.

Flight Route Departure Time Arrival Time Aircraft Day of Operation Begins AC521 Montreal (YUL) to

Honolulu (HNL) 13:30 19:54 Boeing 787 Dreamliner Wed, Sun Dec. 12, 2021 AC520 Honolulu (HNL) to

Montreal (YUL) 21:30 12:02 (+1 day) Boeing 787 Dreamliner Wed, Sun Dec. 12, 2021 Air Canada has announced the first ever direct flight from Montreal to Honolulu, Hawaii.

Other new direct flight routes announced today by Air Canada are as follows:

New non-stop Toronto-Maui service starts Dec. 18, 2021

Toronto-Honolulu non-stop service resumes Dec. 17, 2021

Calgary new non-stop Honolulu service and resumption of Maui service begin Dec. 18, 2021

Vancouver non-stop services to Honolulu, Maui and Kona resumes

For more on the Montreal to Honolulu, Hawaii announcement, please visit the Air Canada website.

For the latest news updates, please visit the News section.