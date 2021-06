A high percentage of BIPOC feel out of place in this country.

A new study by the Angus Reid Institute has examined race relations in Canada. According to the results, one-in-five Canadians (21%) say they feel like they are treated as an outsider in their own country. Indigenous people (30%) and visible minorities (29%) were the most likely people in Canada to feel like they are treated as outsiders, while Caucasians (17%) were the least likely.

Conversely, 76% of respondents say they feel a strong sense of connection with other Canadians living in their community.

The study also found that one-in-three Canadians believes that Canada is a racist country, with visible minorities (42%) and Indigenous people (36%) being the most likely to agree.

The study was conducted following the London, ON attack on a Muslim family and the uncovering of hundreds of children’s bodies in an unmarked grave outside a former Indian residential school in Kamloops, B.C. These two events, which occured just over a week apart in early June, has intensified discussions about Islamophobia, systemic racism and reconciliation with Indigenous communities in Canada.

For the full list of results and methodology, please visit the Angus Reid Institute website.

