Is Canada a racist country? 1 in 3 say yes

According to a new study by the Angus Reid Institute on race relations in Canada, 34% of Canadians say that Canada is a racist country. The study was done in the wake of the London, ON attack on a Muslim family earlier this month and the uncovering of hundreds of childrenā€™s bodies in an unmarked grave outside a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C.

Of the respondents, those most likely to agree that Canada is a racist country were visible monitories, at 42%. 32% of Caucasians also felt the same.

For the full list of results and methodology, please visit the Angus Reid InstituteĀ website.

