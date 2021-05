215 pairs of children’s shoes were placed in front of the Catholic church in the Quebec community.

215 pairs of children’s shoes were placed outside of the St-François-Xavier Church in Kahnawake, Quebec over the weekend, following the news on Friday that a mass grave containing the remains of 215 children — some as young as three years old — were found on the grounds of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C.

A procession to pay tribute to the victims followed, part of which was captured and posted on Twitter:

A march in Kahnawake to pay tribute and to honour the 215 victims of the former residential schools in Kamloops B.C.

The Tk’emlups te Secwepemc First Nation in Kamloops, along with Indigenous communities across the country, is in mourning. Closer to home, 215 pairs of children’s shoes were also placed on the steps of the Vancouver Art Gallery.

