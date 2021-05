The vaccine rollout for the general population in Quebec continues today, with vaccination appointments for the 25 to 29 age group available as of 4 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon — once again, a little earlier than scheduled as per the calendar shared by Health Minister Christian Dubé last week.

COVID-19 vaccine appointments can now be made for anyone aged 25 to 29, anywhere in Quebec, via ClicSanté. Eligibility for the next age range — the last one scheduled before new dates are revealed for teens aged 12 to 17 — is scheduled to open on May 14, but will most likely open in the late afternoon of May 13 as has been the trend.

La moyenne de doses administrées des 7 derniers jours est de 76K. La cadence augmente et les Québécois répondent à l’appel.



Demain, ce sera au tour des 25+ ans de prendre rdv. D’ici là, j’encourage les 30+ qui n’ont pas encore pris rdv à le faire, des rdv sont encore dispos. https://t.co/uspzoz6Gbl — Christian Dubé (@cdube_sante) May 11, 2021 TODAY: Quebecers 25-29 can make their vaccination appointments

