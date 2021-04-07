Shots are now being administered at 20 vaccination clinics and 350 pharmacies.

Here’s where to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Montreal

This morning Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante shared a new, updated list of all the COVID-19 vaccination clinics currently operating in the city, not including hospitals and the 350 Montreal pharmacies that are also administering the vaccine.

La vaccination sera bientôt élargie aux malades chroniques et aux travailleurs essentiels. De nouvelles cliniques ouvrent à Montréal. Il faut continuer d'accélérer la cadence de la vaccination. La situation est fragile. On continue d’être prudent-es pour sauver des vies. #polmtl pic.twitter.com/kZdgJE67yR — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) April 6, 2021

For the general population, the minimum age to register to get the vaccine at mass vaccination clinics in Montreal remains 60 — anyone born in 1961 or earlier. As announced today, anyone over 55 will be able to get the AstraZeneca vaccine (without appointment) at designated walk-in clinics as of 8 a.m. Thursday, April 8.

As per the same announcement, essential workers (teachers, police officers, firefighters, abattoir workers), the chronically ill and those who live with them can make appointments as of Friday, April 9.

For more about the COVID-19 vaccine in Montreal, please visit Santé Montréal’s vaccination page.

For the latest news updates, please visit the News section.