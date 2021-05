According to a new report by the INSPQ, Quebec is now aiming for 80% vaccination coverage among all eligible age groups (12+), in order for safety measures to relax in the fall. Throughout most of the vaccination campaign in Quebec, the goal was always to vaccinate as many Quebecers as possible, with a minimum of 75% of the eligible population. Quebec Premier François Legault even tweeted, “We are finally approaching our freedom!” once the province had successfully reached 75% in first dose vaccinations or appointments made, earlier this month.

Currently, Quebec has administered at least one dose to 57% of its population. As of yesterday, only the 60+ age group has achieved first dose vaccinations above 80%.

Vaccination situation in Quebec, as of May 27

The Quebec government’s new plan for deconfinement includes four stages that increase our social contacts as we gradually move through the summer. The following stages are contingent on vaccination progress, as well as “strong adherence to safety measures”:

End of May Orange zone measures (restaurants and sports / indoor / outdoor recreation, return of full-time high school students) + outdoor gatherings on private grounds. (As announced last week, Montreal and Laval won’t be designated orange zones before June 7.)

Orange zone measures (restaurants and sports / indoor / outdoor recreation, return of full-time high school students) + outdoor gatherings on private grounds. (As announced last week, Montreal and Laval won’t be designated orange zones before June 7.) Mid-June Yellow zone measures (indoor / outdoor houses and bars, sports / leisure with more contacts, decrease in teleworking) + increase in outdoor contacts (sports).

Yellow zone measures (indoor / outdoor houses and bars, sports / leisure with more contacts, decrease in teleworking) + increase in outdoor contacts (sports). End of June Green zone measures (increase in contacts in homes and in indoor / outdoor sports / recreation) + increase in outdoor contacts (public activities / events, sports).

September – back to pre-COVID contacts.

For the full report from the INSPQ, please visit their website.

