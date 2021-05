The shift to orange was expected to happen on May 31.

Montreal and Laval will remain red zones until at least June 7

Quebec Premier François Legault announced today that Montreal and Laval will remain red zones for an additional week, until at least June 7. The shift to orange, originally projected to happen on May 31, will be confirmed next week. In orange zones, restaurants can reopen for indoor dining and indoor gatherings will be allowed for two-household bubbles.

The daily case counts of new COVID-19 infections in Montreal and Laval have decreased significantly in recent days and weeks, so this move is being framed by public health as prudent.

Despite the fact that the two cities will still be red zones, outdoor dining in restaurants and outdoor gatherings in private spaces for groups of eight (from two households) will still be allowed as of this Friday, May 28. The last day of the 9:30 p.m. curfew is this Thursday, May 27.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

For the latest news updates, please visit the News section.