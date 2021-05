75% of adults in Quebec have been vaccinated/booked their appointment

Quebec Premier François Legault has just announced that Quebec has reached the 75% milestone: 3 in 4 adults across the province have been vaccinated with at least one dose or have already booked their vaccine appointment.

The 75% milestone has been talked about as a benchmark for potential deconfinement. Legault is expected to announce deconfinement plans for Quebec, including the end of the curfew, in a press conference today at 5 p.m.

“We are finally approaching our freedom! Thank you for making the difference!” —François Legault, Premier of Quebec

On s'approche enfin de notre liberté! Merci de faire la différence! pic.twitter.com/mNyh7JcC4F — François Legault (@francoislegault) May 18, 2021

