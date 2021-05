As hinted by Quebec public health director Horacio Arruda in a press conference on Thursday, the reopening plan for the province will soon be announced. In a retweet of the provincial government’s press conference forecast by a Quebec City radio personality, Premier François Legault confirmed that the long-awaited plan for the reopening of businesses and relaxing of other health and safety measures will be announced in a 5 p.m. press conference on Tuesday.

On May 6, Legault hinted that Quebec’s reopening roadmap could be similar to that of Saskatchewan, which forecasts reopenings and easing of restrictions based on the percentages of vaccinated people in different age groups. In that plan, bars and restaurants reopen (max. six people per table) after 70% of the 40+ age group have received their first dose of the vaccine.

In that same press conference, Legault noted, however, that the Quebec plan will also take into account the rate of COVID-19 infection and daily case numbers.

On the same day, Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante announced that she hopes to see terrasses reopening for dining and drinking on June 1.

