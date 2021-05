Quebec’s five-month long curfew is coming to an end. TVA News is reporting that François Legault will make the announcement, tomorrow at 5 p.m.

Quebec’s five-month long curfew is coming to a close.

This will apply to all sectors of the province, expect for “emergency measures” areas. As previously reported, Legault is also set to outline the province’s plan for deconfinement and reopenings tomorrow. There is hope that outdoor terrasses in Montreal could be open as early as June 1.

Earlier today, Legault talked about planning for the coming months:

“What I wanted to make sure is that we have a complete plan. That is to say: what will happen in houses, what will to happen at the Bell Centre, what will happen in our life in general, what will happen after one dose, two doses.”

He continued:

“It should be a plan that is more beneficial for [this coming] summer than last summer because we have the vaccination going well and we did not last summer.”

There have been 129,071 known infections of COVID-19 in Montreal since the beginning of the pandemic. Today, Santé Québec reported that there are 551 new cases across the province.

For the latest news updates, please visit the News section.