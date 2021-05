Montrealers can get vaccinated by bike or car at Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve

Starting on May 29, Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve will be welcoming people by bike or by car for vaccinations on the weekend. Vaccinations will take place over three conductive weekends: May 29 and 30, June 5 and 6 and June 12 and 13, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The first weekend will be reserved for cyclists, with or without an appointment. 500 doses will be available for walk-in vaccinations, while supplies last. The following two weekends will be reserved for car service, by appointment only.

Appointments can be made starting Friday, May 21, and people will be able to present themselves alone or with their family bubble. The site will be marked and volunteers will be on hand to guide people safely and quickly.

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé made the announcement at the track this morning with Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante.

“Vaccinations by bike and by car at Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve: this is what we call innovating and thinking outside the box. This is what CEOs have been doing since the start of vaccination. ”Thanks to the CIUSSS, Formula 1 and Parc Jean-Drapeau.” —Christian Dubé

To make a vaccination appointment in Quebec, please click here. All the information about vaccinations in Montreal can be found here. For more on COVID-19 in Quebec, please visit the Santé Québec website.

