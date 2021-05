Lou Phelps has teamed up with his brother Kaytranada for a new track titled “Supersexe Freestyle”:

On the single, Phelps celebrates hedonism at its fullest. He also gives a nod to his brother’s recent two wins at the 2021 Grammy Awards:

“If my n***a Kay ever win a Grammy, anything could happen! Bitch, you understand me?”

The two brothers are frequent collaborators. In 2014, Lou Phelps and Kaytranada released a mixtape, Supreme Laziness, under the name the Celestics. Kaytranada also handled the bulk of the production on Phelps’s last three projects, including last year’s EXTRA EXTRA mixtape.

In a 2018 interview with Cult MTL, Lou Phelps explained the many pros of working alongside his family member:

“Me and Kay have a good chemistry…It used to bug me when people said, ‘You’re Kay’s brother, you’re only gonna be Kay’s brother’ but in the end, none of these producers have beats like him. Every month, I go through the library and choose the beats that I wanna rap on. I’ve got the best beats, some dope lyrics and I know that my shows are intact.”

Lou Phelps is currently in Los Angeles, hard at work on new music. Be on the lookout for more music from the Montreal talent in the imminent future.

