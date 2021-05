The premier thanked all Quebecers for “making the difference.”

After announcing that the province has reached the 75% benchmark for the adult population this morning, Quebec Premier François Legault had some positive words of encouragement for Quebecers.

“We are finally approaching our freedom! Thank you for making the difference!” —François Legault, Premier of Quebec

Legault is expected to announce deconfinement plans for Quebec, including the end of the curfew, in a press conference today at 5 p.m. Terrasses in Montreal are also expected to open May 28.

On s’approche enfin de notre liberté! Merci de faire la différence! pic.twitter.com/mNyh7JcC4F — François Legault (@francoislegault) May 18, 2021 François Legault: “We are finally approaching our freedom!”

