This is the first time that the Oscar-nominated score is available to stream and purchase.

At long last, the score for Spike Jonze’s Her is now available to stream and purchase. The score was originally composed by Arcade Fire and Owen Pallett in 2013.

This is the first time that the Her score has been officially made available for public consumption since 2014. It appeared on the website 8tracks.com for a limited time before being mysteriously taken down. Win Butler had previously teased the project’s release in a Reddit AMA.

The band made the announcement in a post via their Instagram account:

The band made the announcement in a post via their Instagram account.

To date, this is the only score composed by Arcade Fire. Owen Pallett has since composed Spaceship Earth in 2020. The Her score received an Academy Award nomination at the 86th annual awards ceremony but lost to Steven Price’s Gravity.

The Her score is also available in physical form. It can be purchased on both cassette and vinyl, via Sony Music Entertainment and Milan Records.

Joaquin Phoenix, the leading man in Her, will be in Montreal filming his next feature film. He is set to star in Disappointment Blvd., directed by Hereditary‘s Ari Aster.

