For the first time in NBA history, three Montreal players were featured in NBA starting lineups during the same game. Khem Birch and Chris Boucher were part of the Toronto Raptors’ starting five, while Oklahoma City Thunder’s Luguentz “Lu” Dort was his team’s starting Shooting Guard.

The Toronto Raptors have been using Boucher in their starting lineup as of late, due to team injuries ruling out other players and his trailblazing first half of the season coming off the bench. Boucher led the game in points and rebounds, dropping 31 and 11, respectively, to help lead his team to a tight 112-106 win over Oklahoma City.

Lu Dort also had an outstanding night, leading his team in points with 29 in his 31 minutes of playing time. As RDS basketball correspondent Peter Yannopoulos has pointed out, Dort has averaged a massive 32 points per game during his last three times gracing NBA courts. This rounds out to 97 points total.

This historic night proves that Montreal is a force to be reckoned with in the NBA. However, the ceiling has infinite room for growth. There are many Montrealers from the NCAA who are among the league’s most promising draft prospects. Syracuse’s Quincy Guerrier has already announced his intent to enter the 2021 NBA Draft.

