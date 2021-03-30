Lu Dort Respekte Nou
Montreal-raised Lu Dort is the subject of a new documentary, Respekte nou

by Mr. Wavvy

The film is airing on RDS on Wednesday night.

Luguentz “Lu” Dort is one of the most promising Canadian players in the NBA. Born in 1999 and raised in Montreal North, the young hooper got his basketball start playing in the Pie-IX area of the city. In 2019, he signed with the Oklahoma City Thunder after going undrafted.

Tomorrow night, Lu Dort’s success will be the subject of a new documentary airing on RDS. Respekte nou will tell the story of the baller’s upbringing in the city and his journey to the National Basketball Association.

Respekte Nou trailer

Respekte nou is a reference to the message the shooting guard wore on his jersey during the 2020 NBA Bubble in Orlando, Florida. The message means “respect us” in Creole — Dort is of Haitian descent. Players were able to customize their jerseys to include messaging related to the “Black Lives Matter” movement.

Luguentz “Lu” Dort

Lu Dort sustained a concussion in Saturday’s game against the Boston Celtics. He is currently in concussion protocol and is expected to miss a number of games because of this.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are currently in a rebuilding period, which has resulted in their disastrous 19–27 record. They currently place second to last in the Western Conference.

Watch Respekte nou on RDS, premiering March 31, 7:30 p.m.

