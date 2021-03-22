Montreal’s Quincy Guerrier helps Syracuse clinch Sweet 16

March Madness is officially underway. This year’s Division 1 NCAA tournament is taking place entirely in Indianapolis, Indiana. A number of Montrealers have been making noise in the competition, including Quincy Guerrier of Syracuse University.

Yesterday, Quincy Guerrier helped his team win a crucial March Madness matchup. Syracuse, who were the 11th seed in the tournament, beat 3rd seed West Virginia in an upset 75-72 victory.

Guerrier assisted his team with 12 points, seven rebounds, five blocks and one assist. His teammates, Buddy Boeheim and Joe Girard, lead scoring with 25 and 14 points, respectively. Guerrier is leading his team in rebounds this season with a whopping 8.6 average.

Quincy Guerrier blocks the opposing West Virigina. Guerrier earned five blocks throughout the game. Photo via Syracuse.

Born May 13, 1999, Quincy Guerrier played at Thetford Academy in Thetford Mines, Quebec, before committing to Syracuse. Guerrier chose the school over other top NCAA contenders, most notably the Oregon Ducks.

The young baller’s continued success in the March Madness tournament is sure to further cement his potential. He is considered to be one of the top prospects in the forthcoming 2021 NBA Draft, should he chose to declare himself for it.

