Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé has just announced that pregnant women can make their vaccine appointments as of tomorrow at 8 a.m. After analyzing the data and recommendations from other counties as well as the Quebec Committee on Immunization, the Ministry of Health and Social Services (MSSS) now believes it is a safe step forward. The vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna will be prioritized for women who are pregnant, “since there is more data on the safety of these vaccines during pregnancy.”

For more on the vaccination of pregnant women in Quebec, please visit the MSSS website.

Les femmes enceintes pourront dès demain 8h prendre rdv pour se faire vacciner contre la #COVID19.



A vaccination appointment in Quebec can be made here.

A vaccination appointment in Quebec can be made here. For all the information about vaccinations in Montreal, please click here. For more on COVID-19 in Quebec, please visit the Santé Québec website.

