1 in 2 Canadians believe restaurants should still be open.

69% of Canadians believe gyms and sports facilities should be closed

According to a new study by Leger Marketing, more than two-thirds of Canadians think that sports stadiums (79%), movie theatres and show venues (73%), and sports facilities and gyms (69%) should be closed where they live. Of the same poll respondents, fewer felt that office buildings (55%), restaurants (50%), schools (48%) and retail businesses (31%) should be closed where they live. Conversely, a far lower percentage of Americans feel that those same establishments should be closed, not one of them surpassing 50% support for closure.

In Quebec, 80% of active outbreaks come from schools and workplaces.

69% of Canadians believe gyms and sports facilities should be closed

At last count, the COVID-19 outbreak that stemmed from the Mega Fitness Gym in Quebec City has infected 506 people.

For the full list of results and methodology, please visit the Leger Marketing website.

For the latest news updates, please visit the News section.