The gym was the site of a virus outbreak that has resulted in 357 cases to date.

La Presse is reporting that Étienne Desrochers-Jean, a 40-year-old client at the Mega Fitness Gym in Quebec City, has died of COVID-19. The gym was shut down last week following an outbreak of the virus that has to date resulted in 357 cases of COVID-19.

For the latest news updates, please visit the News section.