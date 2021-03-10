Your 2021 guide to Montreal restaurants: Plateau, Petite-Patrie, Parc Ex, Villeray

In what continues to be an incredibly tough time for the industry, we’ve approached this year’s guide to Montreal restaurants as an opportunity to highlight places, old and new, that have persevered through 2020, businesses that have adapted to the times and that have provided us with one of life’s purest enjoyments: a well-cooked meal. This guide isn’t definitive, it’s simply a list of places we like and we think you’ll like, too. Don’t see your favourite spot? Tell us about it, tell your friends and most importantly — keep supporting it!

The Petite-Patrie mini-bistro serves refined dishes that cleverly marry the warm and fragrant flavours of North Africa with the comfort of a good French bistro. A neighbourhood joint if there ever was one. (Chkplz, UEAT)

Chef Tri Du’s famously inventive sushi bar in Petit-Laurier continues to offer some of the neighbourhood’s best rolls. Known for their bold makis and “new-style” sashimi, Tri Express is a consistent delight. Pick-up only. (514-528-5641, triexpressrestaurant.com)

A new project from Maison Publique Alumni. Salle Climatisée is a one-stop shop for all things good food. Need a snack? Grab a sausage-roll, looking for dinner — why not order a stuffed-trout for two? Planning for the rest of the week pick-up a ready-to-bake Tourte Verte. Pick-up only. (salleclimatisee.com, 514-277-5504)

“Signé Toqué.” The casual-fine dining sibling of Normand Laprise’s flagship Toqué is now operating as both an upscale take-out counter and specialty grocer. In their pantry you’ll find a range of homemade preserves, imported hazelnuts and whole black truffles among other things. A rare opportunity to stock your pantry with products from one of Canada’s best restaurants. Pick-up only. (signe-toque.com, 514-270-8882)

Truly a one-stop-shop. Conserva stocks everything you might need and more. From pantry staples to fresh produce, meat, homemade charcuterie and plenty more, you’ll want for nothing. In addition to the grocery section, Conserva also serves a selection of sandwiches and ready-to-eat tarts. (epicerie-conserva.business.site, 514-274-4777)

This Parc Ex hole in the wall, a few minutes south of the Jean-Talon restaurant strip by foot, has been serving some of the best Indian fare in the city since late 2018, building a strong word of mouth game before and during the pandemic. Rich, hearty, high-quality and vegetarian-friendly (albeit with a lot of meat dishes including pretty killer butter chicken and fish curry), the food never fails to satisfy. One dish I discovered at Classic India (and have since tried at other restaurants, only to be disappointed) is paneer bhurji, made with Indian cottage cheese, peppers and a tomato onion masala gravy — it’s incredible. Put this on fries and you’ve got the ultimate Indian poutine. They also flavour their biryanis with a touch of dried fruit, adding a nice fructose kick to a generous starchy dish. Word to the mild, medium and spicy: When ordering, whether by phone or website for pick-up or via DoorDash, don’t forget to choose your spice level. (6914 Querbes, DoorDash, 438-387-7733) Contributed by Lorraine Carpenter

