Montreal’s Metro Metro Festival is being postponed

Montrealers are eagerly awaiting the day when they can return to a music festival. With Quebec making good progress on getting its population vaccinated, we can only hope that it won’t be long before we are all allowed to enjoy a show once more.

Unfortunately, another bump in the road has revealed itself. Metro Metro, a hip-hop festival taking place outside of the Olympic Stadium that held its inaugural edition in 2019, will be postponed once again. The festival has revealed that this year’s will not take place, instead moving the second year of Metro Metro to 2022.

The festival issued a statement regarding its cancelation:

Metro Metro will return next year.

Metro Metro’s first run featured an all-star lineup with the likes of Cardi B, Snoop Dogg, Future and Juice Wrld. The festival’s would-be second edition promised an arguably improved talent pool, featuring 50 Cent, Young Thug, Travis Scott, Roddy Ricch and DaBaby.

Travis Scott headlined Osheaga in 2018 (photo via Cindy Lopez)

Brooklyn rapper Pop Smoke was also set to perform last year but was tragically murdered the day following the lineup’s announcement. It would have been his first time performing in Canada.

