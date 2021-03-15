Quebec is the province with the highest percentage of its population vaccinated

Quebec is leading the country as the province that has vaccinated the highest percentage of its population against COVID-19. As a result, Quebec is also vaccinating one of the youngest demographics in the country, offering registration to anyone over 65 in Montreal. This is due in part but not entirely to the province pioneering the M.O. of widening the gap between the first and second vaccine doses.

To date, according to the CTV vaccine tracker, Quebec has administered 744,108 vaccine doses, covering 8.7% of the population. These are exclusively first doses, which are said to provide a reasonably high level of protection against the virus. Though there was a lot of skepticism around the decision to stretch the gap between doses at the beginning of the campaign, the procedure determined by public health is now more widely accepted, and regarded as well-timed given the presence of more contagious COVID variants in the population. Quebec’s COVID-19 inoculation method has subsequently adopted by other Canadian provinces.

Elsewhere in Canada, Ontario has received the highest number of vaccine doses — nearly 1.5 million doses, compared with Quebec’s roughly 948,000) and has vaccinated 6.1% of its population. Only 3.3% of people in Nova Scotia have been vaccinated, and they’ve used less than 50% of the doses they’ve received.

The numbers are significantly higher for the territories, which have smaller, often more vulnerable populations that have been prioritized for vaccination by the federal government. Also aiding the efficiency of the campaign in the territories is the fact that they received the Moderna vaccine, which is significantly easier to ship and store than the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine that is being administered in Quebec, Ontario and beyond.

Le Québec est plus efficace pour la vaccination que les autres provinces canadiennes. https://t.co/vQzufh4XKz — Jean-Marc Leger (@JeanMarcLeger1) March 15, 2021 Quebec is the province with the highest percentage of its population vaccinated (the number has risen to 8.7% since this tweet this morning)

For more about the COVID-19 vaccine operation in Quebec, please visit the Santé Québec website.

