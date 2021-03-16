Montreal theatres and show venues will be reopening on March 26

Public health rules will mirror the ones currently in place in orange zones: 250 capacity max, physical distancing and masks.

As reported this morning, the Quebec government has decided to extend the curfew in Montreal and other red zones from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. as of tomorrow (March 17). In an unexpected turn of events, Quebec Premier François Legault also announced in a press conference this evening that theatres and show venues in red zones will be able to reopen as of March 26 — next Friday! It’s unclear exactly what kinds of activities will be allowed or not allowed in these venues.

As previously announced, gyms, spas and hotel pools will be able to reopen in red zones on March 26 as well. All reopenings will of course come with mandatory public health safety measures. Rules for theatres and show venues in red zones are expected to mirror those that are currently in place in orange zones: a maximum capacity of 250 people, physical distancing and masks.

Meanwhile, the regions of Gaspesie-Îles-de-la-Madeleine, Côte Nord and Nord-du-Québec will become yellow zones. There will be no curfews in those regions, and other public health measures will be relaxed. In both yellow and orange zones, high school kids in Grades 9 through 11 will be resuming in-person classes full-time.

Legault also provided a vaccination forecast for the province: Quebecers over 65 are due to be vaccinated by mid-April, and every Quebecer who wants a vaccine will be able to get one, he says, by June 24 — la Fête nationale.

