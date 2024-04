What to do this weekend in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do this weekend in Montreal.

Friday, April 26

Annie-Claude Deschรชnes album launch at PHI Centre

The Harlem Globetrotters at the Bell Centre & at Place Bell on April 27

Bright Lights Bright Lights and Mint Simon plays Thรฉรขtre Fairmount

Saturday, April 27

Le Plateau Record Show at Eglise St-Denis

Lesbian Visibility Day all-day/night event at Bain Mathieu, Ideal Bar & Contenus

Bagel Burlesque Expo: A Neo-Burlesque Extravaganza at Studio TD April 26โ€“27

Sunday, April 28

Last day for PHI Centre exhibitions In Pursuit of Repetitive Beats & Colored: The Unknown Life of Claudette Colvin

Scottish indie pop vets Belle and Sebastian play MTELUS

Pop-punk/hardcore bands Sudden Waves, the Downcast, All Honesty play Turbo Haรผs

