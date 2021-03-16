François Legault Quebecers vaccine June 24
Legault: All Quebecers who want a vaccine can get one by June 24

by CultMTL

This echoes Joe Biden’s promise that all Americans will be vaccinated by Independence Day.

In a press conference this evening, Quebec Premier François Legault announced that while COVID-19 variants are still very much a concern, some public health measures across the province are being gradually relaxed. Legault also provided a vaccination forecast for the province: Quebecers over 65 should all be vaccinated by mid-April, and all Quebecers who want a vaccine should be able to get one by June 24 — just in time for la Fête nationale. (He is presumably talking about first doses.)

This St-Jean Baptiste Day promise echoes a similar pledge made by U.S. President Joe Biden, who set the American vaccination deadline at July 4 (Independence Day). Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has promised repeatedly that all Canadians who want the COVID-19 vaccine should be able to get one by the end of September. It should be noted that at the moment Quebecers are getting the COVID-19 vaccine at a faster rate than the rest of the country.

