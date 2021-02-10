ned segal CNBC twitter ban Donald Trump president 2024
Twitter confirms that Trump ban is permanent, even if he runs for president again

by CultMTL

A ban from the social media platform is forever, no matter who you are.

In an interview this morning with CNBC, Twitter’s Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal was asked whether or not the Donald Trump Twitter ban would be lifted should he decide to run for president again in 2024. According to Segal, when Twitter users are removed from the social media platform, they are removed permanently, and the same rules would apply to Trump being removed while being president as they would if he were any other public official.

“Our policies are designed to make sure that people are not inciting violence, and if anybody does that, we will have to remove them from the service — and our policies don’t allow people to come back. [Donald Trump] was removed when he was President and there’d be no difference for anybody who is a public official once they’ve been removed from the service.”

—Ned Segal, CFO of Twitter
Twitter CFO Ned Segal has confirmed that the Donald Trump Twitter ban is permanent, even if he runs for president again in 2024.

Then-President Trump was removed from the Twitter platform after he helped incite the storming of the United States Capitol last month on Jan. 6.

