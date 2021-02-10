A ban from the social media platform is forever, no matter who you are.

Twitter confirms that Trump ban is permanent, even if he runs for president again

In an interview this morning with CNBC, Twitter’s Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal was asked whether or not the Donald Trump Twitter ban would be lifted should he decide to run for president again in 2024. According to Segal, when Twitter users are removed from the social media platform, they are removed permanently, and the same rules would apply to Trump being removed while being president as they would if he were any other public official.

“Our policies are designed to make sure that people are not inciting violence, and if anybody does that, we will have to remove them from the service — and our policies don’t allow people to come back. [Donald Trump] was removed when he was President and there’d be no difference for anybody who is a public official once they’ve been removed from the service.” —Ned Segal, CFO of Twitter

"The way our policies work, when you're removed from the platform, you're removed from the platform whether you're a commentator, you're a CFO or you are a former or current public official," says $TWTR CFO @nedsegal on if President Trump's account could be restored. pic.twitter.com/ZZxascb9Rz — Squawk Box (@SquawkCNBC) February 10, 2021 Twitter CFO Ned Segal has confirmed that the Donald Trump Twitter ban is permanent, even if he runs for president again in 2024.

Then-President Trump was removed from the Twitter platform after he helped incite the storming of the United States Capitol last month on Jan. 6.

For the latest news updates, please visit the News section.