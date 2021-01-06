Trump supporters have stormed the U.S. Capitol

A coup is being attempted during the certification of Joe Biden’s win.

Following a Trump speech this morning wherein the outgoing U.S. President again repeated the baseless claim that the 2020 presidential election was rigged / stolen, Trump supporters — most of whom were gathered for that speech — have stormed the Capitol building to stop the constitutional process of electors being counted to certify Joe Biden’s win.

CNN reporters on the scene are calling the scene “insane” and are noting that there is a marked lack of law enforcement present. The building is currently on lockdown and lawmakers inside are being told they may need to hide under desks, chairs and in cloakrooms.

Vice President Mike Pence, who Trump threw under the bus in his speech by claiming (falsely) that Pence could single-handedly overturn the election results, is said to be on the verge of being evacuated from the building.

The Mayor of Washington, D.C. has declared a 6 p.m. curfew in an effort to break up the crowd.

Here is a timeline of events:

It took 159 years, but a mob marching behind a confederate flag has stormed the US Capitol. They are doing so on @realDonaldTrump’s express orders. pic.twitter.com/Q9MnbT0emZ — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) January 6, 2021

Rotunda door now breached, Capitol Police say. Loud smashing noises as more Trump protesters surge into building pic.twitter.com/vjCGuPFUUF — Steven Nelson (@stevennelson10) January 6, 2021

BREAKING: #Trump Supporters Break Glass windows at Capitol, trying to storm in.



Building on lockdown, session in recess and situation escalating: pic.twitter.com/3tVNntPNXv — Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) January 6, 2021

After over an hour of not only saying nothing, but even encouraging supporters to march to the Capitol, Trump has tweeted this: “Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful!”

JUST IN – Protesters are fighting with Secret Service and Capitol Police within the U.S. capitol.pic.twitter.com/WR73i8aHsP — American Mut (@Jason262021) January 6, 2021

CNN has just reported and shown a photo of armed protestors engaged in standoff with capitol police on the house floor where Congress was convening.

This is a developing story that will be updated.