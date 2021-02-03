Are we visualizing success or living in a dream world?

Quebec is the most optimistic province in Canada regarding 2021: poll

According to a new survey by the Angus Reid Institute, only 35% of Quebec residents expect a below-average year ahead, compared to the national average of 51%. The least optimistic provinces are those in the West (British Columbia, Alberta and Saskatchewan) and Ontario. These findings are in line with another Angus Reid poll question, which found that most Canadians don’t expect life to return to normal this year.

