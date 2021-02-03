Over half of Canadians don’t expect life to return to “normal” in 2021: poll

According to a new survey by the Angus Reid Institute, 53% of Canadians don’t expect life to return to some semblance of normal this year (including 21% who don’t think life will ever return to normal). In the poll, the question described “normal” as the way things were before the pandemic.
As per the results below, 29% of respondents believe life would return to normal near the end of 2021, while the remaining 18% expect things to return sooner.
For the complete results and methodology, please visit the Angus Reid Institute website.
