LISTEN: Kaytranada remixes Busta Rhymes’ The Don & The Boss

Kaytranada is a longtime fan of Busta Rhymes. His unofficial remixes of the rapper are fan favourites.

After releasing a new single in conjunction with TikTok last week, Kaytranada is back with more new music. Busta Rhymes has released a remix of his “The Don & The Boss” collaboration with Vybz Kartel, produced by the Montreal beatmaker.

Kaytranada, who was voted Best Electronic Music Artist in Cult MTL’s Best of MTL readers poll, is a longtime fan of Busta Rhymes. The producer released an unofficial remixes of Rhymes’ “What’s It Gonna Be” and “Oh My God” hits early in his career. It is still a fan favourite and often played at Kaytranada’s live shows.

In 2012, beatmaker took to the stage at Hip-Hop Karaoke Montreal to perform a rendition of Rhymes’ speedy single, “Gimme Some More.” He barely missed a beat.

This is not the only collaboration that the two have in the pipeline. Last year, Anderson .Paak and Kaytranada went on Instagram Live to play unreleased music. One of the songs was a track featuring the two alongside Busta Rhymes and Schoolboy Q. The producer first played the posse cut at Le Belmont in November 2019, closing out his brother Lou Phelps‘ concert with a surprise DJ set.

For more Montreal music coverage, please visit the Music section.