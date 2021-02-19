LISTEN: “Caution,” a new track by Kaytranada

The song by the Montreal producer is part of TikTok’s initiative celebrating Black History Month.

This week Kaytranada released a new track called “Caution” as part of TikTok’s initiative celebrating Black History Month. The track blends funk, disco, and house with the Montreal producer’s signature sound.

This is Kaytranada’s first new material since the late-2019 release of his second album BUBBA, which is nominated for a Best Dance/Electronic Album Grammy Award. Kaytranada was also nominated for Best New Artist while the track “10%” is up for Best Dance Recording. The 2021 Grammys Awards Show is happening on March 14.

Listen to “Caution” here:

“Caution” by Kaytranada

For more about Kaytranada, please visit his website.

