Another Quebecer is playing in the Super Bowl this year

If Antony Auclair wins with the Buccaneers this weekend, it will mark the second consecutive year that a Quebecer claims the Vince Lombardi trophy.

The Super Bowl takes place next Sunday between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs. Laval University alumni Antony Auclair is a tight end on the Buccaneers, and will be playing in the first Super Bowl of his career. If the Buccaneers win this year, it will mark the second consecutive year that a Quebecer wins the Super Bowl and claims the Vince Lombardi trophy. Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, who won the Super Bowl last year with the Kansas City Chiefs, decided to take this year off due to COVID-19 and has been working as an orderly in Montreal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thomas H Eddy (@dceubucteddy) If Antony Auclair wins with the Buccaneers this weekend, it will mark the second consecutive year that a Quebecer wins the Super Bowl and claims the Vince Lombardi trophy.

For more on this year’s Super Bowl, please visit the NFL website.

For the latest news updates, please visit the News section.