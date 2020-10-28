Laurent Duvernay-Tardif senior home chsld montreal orlerlies
Laurent Duvernay-Tardif shares touching post commending CHSLD orderlies

by CultMTL

“Big respect for people like you who have dedicated yourselves so much to this line of work to help others.”

Kansas City Chiefs player and doctor Laurent Duvernay-Tardif has just shared a touching post commending the dedication of two orderlies at the CHSLD in Montreal where he is working. Duvernay-Tardif refers specifically to the commitment and long work hours (caused by lack of staff) of staff members Julie and Christine, who joined his team as the second wave of COVID-19 began in Quebec. Check out his photos and post below, where he also asks if anyone can help him fix a bathtub.

“This is the case of Julie and Christine, two dedicated orderlies who joined our team right when the second wave started to hit. Quickly, they integrated our group and are now key pieces of Team 2 South!

As I was finishing my shift, I found out that they will be doing overtime to finish bathing the patients. Let’s not forget that they will be coming in at 4 am tomorrow to help their colleagues from the night shift due to lack of staff. Big respect for people like you who have dedicated yourselves so much to this line of work to help others.”

—Laurent Duvernay-Tardif
For more on the COVID-19 situation in Quebec, please visit the Santé Quebec website.

For the latest news updates, please visit the News section.

