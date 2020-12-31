TONIGHT: Montreal bands play streaming New Year’s Eve concert

Rêver ensemble is a free online show promising over an hour of music.

Since staging their annual New Year’s Eve concert in the Old Port is not possible this year, Merry Montreal/Montréal en fêtes is hosting a streaming concert featuring loads of local artists. Entitled Rêver ensemble, the show promises performances by Martha Wainwright, Louis-Jean Cormier, Beyries, KNLO, Fouki, the Franklin Electric, Klô Pelgag, Alicia Moffet, Random Recipe, Pierre Kwenders, Marie-Pierre Arthur, Matt Holubowski and the Barr Brothers, pre-filmed “in the studio and in mythical places around Montreal.”

To watch the Montreal New Year’s Eve concert, which runs a little over an hour, tune in to montrealenfetes.com at 9:30 p.m. tonight, Thursday, Dec. 31.

